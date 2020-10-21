Menu
OLANTA -- Debra Kay Brown age 64, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home after an illness. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. Covid-19 precautions will be observed as well as social distancing, and facemasks.

Born in Florence County she was a daughter of the late Allen Roberson and Juanita Lynch Roberson. She was a medical insurance clerk and a member of Olanta Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Brown, Jr. of Effingham; one daughter, Courtney Nicole Brown of Columbia; one son, L. Cpl. Joseph Blaine Brown of Twenty Nine Palms, CA; one sister, Frankie R. (Richard) Anderson of Manning.

Published by SCNow on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Floyd Funeral Home - Olanta
