James Edward "Cricket"



Cox



LAKE VIEW -- James Edward "Cricket" Cox, 71, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at McLeod Health Dillon. He was born on June 14, 1949 in Marion County to the late Foster and Esther Cox. He was a resident of Lake View, SC and former graduate of Lake View High School.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Cooke Funeral Home in Lake View, SC.



He is survived by his daughters, Laura (James) Bracey of Latta, SC, Buffy (Lee) Todd of Lumberton, NC; brother, Horace (Judy) Cox of Hamer, SC; sister-in-law Elnora Cox of Lake View, SC; 5 granddaughters, Kayla Curry, Jordan Rowell, Alana Brown, Jayden Rowell, and Jaclyn Rowell; and 4 great-grandsons, Jaxton, Weston, Jasper, and Kaceyn.



Additional survivors include his aunt, Olene Cox of Lake View, SC; cousins, Shirley Scott, Roger Scott, Christian "Pig" Scott, and Ace Cox of Lake View, SC; close friend Tommy Ray Berry of Lake View, SC; and family friends; Dorothy Wheeler of Lake View, SC and Linda Owens of Hamer, SC.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Foster and Esther Cox; brother, Steve Cox; Daughter, Kimberly Cox Curry; and uncle, Rudolph "Bunny" Cox.



In lieu of flowers or memorials, Cricket's daughters request that you make a special effort to reach out to your loved ones and let them know just how much they mean to you. Tell them you love them. Ask for forgiveness and offer it as well. Show the same love to others that Jesus Christ has for you. James 4:14 states "Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away." Live with no regrets and love like there is no tomorrow.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 21, 2020.