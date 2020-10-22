To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Your race on Earth is over you are loved deep within our hearts we knew this day would come when we will be apart you showed us nothing but kindness although the days wasn't long you tried to prepare us for what was coming and to make us very strong I know you are sleeping peacefully no worries no tears no pain God has called you home your beautiful wings you have gained love you Trish you will be missed dearly
Iris McMillanDriggers
October 22, 2020
Iris McMillanDrigger
October 22, 2020
The kids and I will miss you dearly. Rest In Peace.
Tamika Jackson
October 22, 2020
Dear girls I am so sorry to hear about your mother,your mother was a very special person who loved you all greatly.I was very sad to her of her death.Much love to you all,Aaron moley Douglas