Your race on Earth is over you are loved deep within our hearts we knew this day would come when we will be apart you showed us nothing but kindness although the days wasn't long you tried to prepare us for what was coming and to make us very strong I know you are sleeping peacefully no worries no tears no pain God has called you home your beautiful wings you have gained love you Trish you will be missed dearly

Iris McMillanDriggers October 22, 2020