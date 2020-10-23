Jacquelyn Osborne
Salvador
COLUMBIA - A private family graveside service for Jacquelyn Osborne Salvador, 84, will be held in Elmwood Cemetery Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Salvador, widow of Mr. Mario O. Salvador, passed away Thurday, October 22, 2020. Born in Lake City, SC on March 10, 1936, she was a daughter of the late George Thomas "GT" Osborne and Rosa McElveen Osborne.
She was a member of Lake City Presbyterian Church, Georgetown Presbyterian Church, Eastminster Presbyterian Church, and lastly, Dorchester Presbyterian Church. Jacquelyn was involved in all the churches she was a member of, and worked for Eastminster Presbyterian Day School, where she was known as "Miss Jackie." She loved children, raising her own, as well as neighborhood kids and children from Central and South America. Jacquelyn also enjoyed tennis; she played on the "USTA Bees" and they won a State Championship.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne Salvador (Donna Tracy) and Gary F. Salvador (Shelby); and daughters, Grace S. Howell (Arthur) and Adri Salvador.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204; Lake City Presbyterian Church, 301 E Main St, Lake City, SC 29560; PCSC Villages of Summerville Employee Appreciation Fund, 201 W 9th N St, Summerville, SC 29483.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 23, 2020.