Walter Springs, 76, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Mr. Springs was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Yancy Springs and Evelyn McDonald Springs Streett. He was an auto mechanic, loved riding motorcycles with Velveteen, and loved his family. He also enjoyed weight lifting, and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Penny Mahmood; brothers, Lewis Springs and James Springs; sister, Louise Streett; son-in-law, Chip Morris; and special friend, Monte Hall.
Surviving are his wife, Velveteen Leigh Springs; son, Yancy Eugene (Jenny) Springs; daughters, Pamela (Wajid) Mahmood, and Connie (Joe) Smith; step-sons, Edwin (Wendy) Taylor, Jason (Kristen) Taylor, and Joey Bish; step-daughters, Melissa Morris, Kathy Coker, and Donna Eouzan; nineteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; brothers, Yancy "Boogie" (Gail) Springs and Ernest Springs; sister, Patricia Springs.
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
