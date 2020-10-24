Harriet Davis
Mrs. Harriet Davis Hanks, age 61 of Darlington, SC passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Summerville, SC.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Mountlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Gary Stanley officiating.
Mrs. Hanks was born January 26, 1959 in Darlington, SC to Clinton and Lois Galloway Davis. She attended St. John's High School and graduated in 1977 and then attended Campbell College where she met her husband Mike. She attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Darlington, SC and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband; Joseph Michael Hanks.
She is survived by her mother; Lois Davis Reynolds, her daughter; Amanda Hanks Sanchez and husband Joshua, two grandchildren; Ava Sanchez and Ella Sanchez, a sister; Jenny Fleming and husband Bill, a brother; Clint Davis and wife Jean, two nieces; Amy Owens and husband Trent, Jennifer Fleming and a nephew; William Fleming and wife Leah and her grand-nieces; Anna Davis Owens, Elle Fleming and a grand-nephew; Liam Fleming.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Springfield Baptist Church, c/o Pat Dvorak, PO Box 145, Hays, NC 28635.
