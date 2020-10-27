Menu
Addie Mae Turner
Addie Mae

Turner

Addie Mae Turner, 76, of Effingham, SC passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Mrs. Turner was born in Hemingway, SC a daughter of the late Liston D. Taylor and Bessie Phillips Taylor. She had worked for Electric Motive for 13 years, GE Medical Systems for 27 years, and part-time at Beaver Creek Golf Club and Freedom Florence. She was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gilbert, Mollette, Albert, and Purvis Taylor; sisters, Mattie Lee Phillips, Aline Melton, Myrtle Poston, Louise Zuzolo, and Geneva Ashby.

Surviving are her sister, Maude Hughes and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prosser Cemetery with social distancing being observed at all gatherings.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Oct
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
