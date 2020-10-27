Addie Mae
Turner
Addie Mae Turner, 76, of Effingham, SC passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Mrs. Turner was born in Hemingway, SC a daughter of the late Liston D. Taylor and Bessie Phillips Taylor. She had worked for Electric Motive for 13 years, GE Medical Systems for 27 years, and part-time at Beaver Creek Golf Club and Freedom Florence. She was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gilbert, Mollette, Albert, and Purvis Taylor; sisters, Mattie Lee Phillips, Aline Melton, Myrtle Poston, Louise Zuzolo, and Geneva Ashby.
Surviving are her sister, Maude Hughes and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prosser Cemetery with social distancing being observed at all gatherings.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 27, 2020.