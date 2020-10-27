Richard
Gregg
MANNING - Richard Lamar Gregg, 78, husband of Barbara Fraley Gregg, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his home.
Born May 28, 1942, in Florence, he was a son of the late Wilson Ellison Gregg and the late Rosalee Pitts Gregg. He was a retired US Marine Corps Captain with 20 years of service and he was a veteran of the Vietnam War and the Battle of Khe Sanh. He received multiple decorations while stationed overseas and on military bases across the southeastern United States. After retirement from the Marine Corps he was an estimator and project manager for several construction companies including Boeing in Charleston. More importantly, he took his job as dad very seriously, rarely missing one of his girls' games. He was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Florence.
He is survived by his wife of Manning; three daughters, Stephanie Shannon Gregg of Kansas City, Missouri, Courtney Rebecca Eppler (Frank) of Easley and Kelli Kathleen Maddox (Karl) of Columbia; five grandchildren, Wilson Maddox, Ryan Maddox, Claire Maddox, Jacob Eppler and Emily Eppler; and a brother, Don Dean of New Jersey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Barbara Elizabeth Gregg; and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Goodwin officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 5314 Old River Road, Florence.
Memorials may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation, Clarendon County Group, https://qovf.z2systems.com/np/clients/qovf/donation.jsp?campaign=187
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published by SCNow on Oct. 27, 2020.