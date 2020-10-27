Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sherry Arrants Pritchard
1955 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1955
DIED
October 25, 2020
Sherry Arrants

Pritchard

FLORENCE – Sherry Arrants Pritchard, 64, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be 1:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.

She was born in North Augusta, SC, a daughter of the late Judge Alvin and Patsy Lewis Arrants. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Wayne Pritchard, Sr.; and two brothers, Roy and Bobby Arrants.

Sherry earned her degree in Surgical Technology from Florence-Darlington Technical College. She was a surgical technician with McLeod Regional Medical Center for 31 years.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Johnny W. Pritchard, Jr., and Sandra Pritchard; and a grandson, Camron Pritchard, all of Florence; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended special family members.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506
Oct
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cathy Hunter
October 26, 2020
Sherry worked in Central Processing for 23 years. She was a great resource for others and helpful with new staff. Sherry served McLeod patients well. She was joyful with a ready made smile. She had a strong will and was determined. We Love her and will miss her .
Tami Culick
Coworker
October 26, 2020