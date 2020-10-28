Robbie Gamble
Stone
Darlington – Robbie Gamble Stone, age 79, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born April 30, 1941, Robbie was the daughter of the late Joseph Wells Gamble and Mary Evelyn "Bootsy" McLendon Gamble. She loved quilting, crocheting, sewing, spending time with her special group of ladies at Hardee's, and traveling with her traveling buddies. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Ginger Stone (Lawrence) Holland of Hartsville and Martha Stone (Kevin) Sturgeon of Florence; grandchildren, Lewis Stone Holland of Hartsville, Thomas Grayson Sturgeon (Logan) of Florence, Jonathan Wells Sturgeon of Darlington, and Curtis Reid Sturgeon of Charleston: siblings, Joanne (Sonny) Caulder of Bamberg, Tommy Gamble of Haw River, Margaret Gamble of Kershaw; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Windol Henry Stone.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring St. Darlington, SC 29532; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by SCNow on Oct. 28, 2020.