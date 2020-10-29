Harriett Virginia
Lawrence
Harriett Virginia Lawrence, 65, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Ms. Lawrence was born a daughter of the late Arbell Parker Lawrence and Wilbur Hook Lawrence.
She had a God given talent for playing the piano and played at many churches in the area.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Robert Lawrence.
She is survived by her brother, Wilbur H. Lawrence, III "Sonny" (Dianne) of Georgetown, SC; 4 nephews, 1 niece, 14 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great- niece.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502
Published by SCNow on Oct. 29, 2020.