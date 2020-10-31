William
McNair, Jr.
GABLE - William Hill McNair, Jr., 101, widower of Janet Nettles McNair, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Gordon K. Reed and the Rev. Michael Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Due to CoVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 31, 2020.