William Hill McNair Jr.
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
William

McNair, Jr.

GABLE - William Hill McNair, Jr., 101, widower of Janet Nettles McNair, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at New Harmony Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Gordon K. Reed and the Rev. Michael Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the DuRant-New Harmony Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Due to CoVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published by SCNow on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
New Harmony Presbyterian Church
Nov
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Harmony Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by:
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory
