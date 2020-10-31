Anne Brown
Bennett
Anne Brown Bennett, 82, of Cornelius, North Carolina passed away on October 24, 2020.
Anne was born in Reedsville, NC on October 11, 1938 to the late Francis Marion Brown and Elizabeth Gill Severance.
She graduated from Lake City High School in 1956. Following high school, she attended University of North Carolina at Greensboro before transferring to Columbia College where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in English and Library Science in 1960.
On September 21, 1963, she married Roger Bennett. Together they moved to many parts of the country, before settling in Cornelius, NC in the early '90s. Anne enjoyed her long career as a teacher and middle school librarian, as well as being a successful real estate agent during the ten years she lived in Hanover, New Hampshire. Upon retirement, Anne volunteered at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. She strongly believed in giving back to her community and helping others.
Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a very generous, loving woman, who was concerned about the well-being of others. She enjoyed traveling all around the world, loved to entertain and was the consummate hostess and gourmet cook. Anne loved reading, gardening, the joy of holidays, and spending time with family and friends.
Along with her parents, Anne is preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Brown Bennett. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger Bennett, daughters Dana Pettis (David), Cameron Bennett (Angela), niece/"3rd daughter" Lara Mele (Don), granddaughter Julia Pettis, honorary granddaughters Darby and Tristan Mick, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 at Lake City Memorial Park, 522 W. Main Street, Lake City, SC 29560.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anne's name to the American Heart Association
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 31, 2020.