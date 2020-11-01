Jean Maloch
Taylor
SOCIETY HILL, S.C. – Jean Maloch Taylor, age 82, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3rd at Welsh Neck Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Those who wish to pay their respects to Jean may do so Monday between 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, the family asks to maintain social distancing during the service.
Born May 10, 1938, Jean was the daughter of the late George Lee Maloch and Louise Byrd Maloch. She worked as Administrative Assistant for Galey & Lord for over thirty years, and also taught kindergarten and first grade. Jean loved animals, especially her family's dogs. She was an active member of Welsh Neck Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and loved the children she taught, and sang in the church choir. She served as secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary for several years.
Surviving are her daughters, Lynn Taylor (Warren) Maynard of Dunn, NC, and Tina Taylor (Mark Wesley) Peavey of Colorado Springs, CO; her grand-dog, Dixie; sisters, Maryann (Buck) Godfrey, Brenda (Roger) Baird, Karen (Jimmy) Kinsaul; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Maxwell Taylor; brothers, Mack Maloch and Brady Lee Maloch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welsh Neck Baptist Church, PO Box 28 Society Hill, SC 29593.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 1, 2020.