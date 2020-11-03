Helen Lynn
Hartwick
MARION -- Helen Lynn Hartwick, 67, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all those unable to attend.
Mrs. Hartwick was born in Wilmington, NC, a daughter of the late Helen Nettles. She was retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield and was a Methodist by faith.
Surviving is her husband of 42 years, Maynard J. "Junior" Hartwick, Jr. of the home.
An online register is available at RIchardsonFH.net
.
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 3, 2020.