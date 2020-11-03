Carl Gordon
Moody
DARLINGTON -- Carl Gordon Moody, age 88, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5th at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Those who wish to pay their respects to Carl may do so on Thursday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home. Due to COVID 19, all attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Carl was born on October 21, 1932 and married the love of his life, Vivian, in 1950. Vivian preceded him in death in 2019. Carl held many odd jobs early in life, but was most proud of his work as manager of Pee Dee Blueprint and then as owner of M & M Blue Print & Supply Company until he retired in 1996. He and Vivian loved to travel to the annual Southeastern Blueprint Conventions as well as the International Conventions. They also often traveled to the mountains with their Grandchildren Kenny, Jodie, and Amanda. Carl was an avid fan of WWE Professional Wrestling and attended many matches in person. He also loved keeping up with the news and events, especially through reading the Newspapers.
He loved family gatherings, and he and Vivian held annual Christmas parties at their home to strengthen the family bond. Church was a important part of his life because he knew that Jesus was his Lord and Savior.
Surviving are his daughters, Evelyn Watts and Debra Wood; Sister Carolyn Gainey, and Brother Laverne Moody, Grandchildren Kenny Watts, Jodie Collinson, Amanda McLaurin, and Sheri Stratigis; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews and other extended family.
Carl was preceded in death by his Son, Gordon Moody.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvery Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC.
