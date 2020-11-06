Reverend Thomas W.
Brown
MARION -- Reverend Thomas "Tom" W. Brown died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at MUSC of Marion at 4:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Devotion Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from noon until 1:00 PM at the cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page for all those unable to attend.
Reverend Brown was a pastor for 54 years with Southern Methodist Denominations. He served in the U.S. National Guard. He was in Quality Control at Marion Industries for 26 years and then retired from Orkin. He loved to hunt and fish. When he was younger, he loved playing softball. He was a devoted husband and Dad to his 3 sons. He was a member of Zion Southern Methodist Church and Woodman Life (formerly Woodman of the World).
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Jeraline Brown; children: Darin Brown (Ninita) of Hemingway, SC. Mark Brown of Marion, SC, and Scott Brown of Abbeville, SC; sisters, Ollie Hammond of Whiteville, NC, and Barbara Ann Passmore of Idabel, OK; grandchildren: Dara Johnson (Drake), Holden Brown, Noah Brown, and Ana Brown; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Smith and Addisyn Johnson.
Funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Marion Watkins and Rev. Larry Allen.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.