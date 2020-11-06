Menu
Annie Laurie Pate
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1930
DIED
November 5, 2020
Annie Laurie

Pate

FLORENCE – Annie Laurie Davis Pate, 90, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, after an illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, Saturday, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

She was born in Darlington, SC, a daughter of the late Hoyt Lamar and Myrtle Kea Davis. She graduated from Timmonsville High School and was a PBX Instructor with Southern Bell for more than 33 years. She was a faithful attendee of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and was a devoted volunteer for the Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed gardening, playing piano, arts and crafts. She was a loving and compassionate person who loved to help others.

Mrs. Pate was predeceased by her husband, George R. Pate; her son, Wayne Alan Campbell, son of the late Marion Dubose Campbell; and a sister, Myrtle Maxine Singletary.

Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Campbell (Howard) Windham of Florence; her son, David R. (Lynda) Campbell of Darlington; a granddaughter, Kristi Windham (Matthew) Moody and their children, Kaleb Elijah and Makenzie Nevaeh Moody, of Simpsonsville, SC: her sister, Eileene Thomas of Florence; and her companion, Dale Douglas Curry, also of Florence; nieces, Leah Thomas and her children, Cameron and Cayla, of Florence, and Laurie T. (Paul) Caulford of Cherryville, NC; and a nephew, Jamie Thomas of Florence.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506
Nov
7
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
