Harriet Ann "Happy"
Poston
PAMPLICO -- Mrs. Harriet Ann "Happy" Poston, 79, wife of the late James Janis Poston, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at MUSC Health, Florence.
Mrs. Poston was born on June 30, 1941 in Florence County, daughter of the late Lance Edward Poston and Hannah Mae Evans Poston Gibbs. She was a graduate of Hannah-Pamplico High School and Francis Marion University. Mrs. Poston was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Choir and Women's Circle. She retired from teaching at Florence County School District # 2.
Surviving are her children Jamie (Darlene Sabo) Poston, Shelley (Kenneth) Butler and Joey (Deborah Eaddy) Poston, all of Pamplico, and Jeff Poston and his fiance', Laurie Jones' of Hartsville; grandchildren, Jody (Amanda Dunbar) Poston, Lindsey Scott, Lance (Allison Gause) Butler, Matthew (Caryn Farrell) Butler, Lance (Seth Hall) Poston, Ashley Poston, Casey Poston and Taylor Poston (Jake) Jordan; great-grandchildren, Wade Poston, Camryn Poston, Evie Butler, Bentley Butler, Jackson Butler, Tinslee Lewis-Poston, Katelyn Scott, Jace Scott and Elliot Butler; sisters, Gayle (Bobby) Morgan of Pamplico, Joyce (Bob) Porter of Florence and Terry (Jim) Putnam of MA.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Prosser Cemetery, Pamplico, directed by Carolina Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the cemetery and other times at the home of her son, Jamie Poston, 832 Woods Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association
, 181 E. Evans Street, Suite 200, Florence, SC 29506 or Bethlehem United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3630 Bay Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.