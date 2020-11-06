Menu
Tina Musso
Tina

Musso

FLORENCE -- Tina Marie Musso passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 as a result of injuries received in an accident.

A memorial service will be today (Friday) Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Community Free Will Baptist Church, 108 Clark Road, Florence. The family will have a time of visitation following the service.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Community Free Will Baptist Church
108 Clark Road, Florence, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
