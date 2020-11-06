Menu
Houston Lee Stephens
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Houston Lee

Stephens

FLORENCE – Houston Lee Stephens, 79, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Heritage Home of Florence.

Born August 4, 1941, in Barrineau, he was a son of the late Archie Lee Stephens and the late Ruby Bennett Stephens. He was a US Navy veteran.

He is survived by a son, Houston Lee Stephens, Jr. (Sarah) of Florence; two daughters, Lisa Chavis (Wallace) of Wilmington, NC and Teresa Cooper (Lanneau) of Florence; a stepson, Terry Prosser (Laura) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Mark Todd (Chrissy), Houston Chavis, Emma, Calvin and Samara Stephens; two sisters, Rentha Broad of Manning and Amanda Michaux of Dillon; a brother, Bill Stephens (Jane) of Darlington; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory
304 N. Church St. P.O. Box 176, Manning, SC 29102
