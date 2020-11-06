Menu
Hosea Henry Jr.
Hosea

Henry Jr.

LYNCHBURG -- Mr. Hosea Henry, Jr., 73, husband of Mrs. Betty Henry, of Back Swamp Road in Lynchburg died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after an illness.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 7,2020 at Sanders Cemetery in Lynchburg.

Because of COVID-19 the family will not be receiving any visitors at the home; however they are requesting all attendees at the service to observe CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and maintain a distance of at least six feet.

Jefferson Funeral Home Service, Inc. of Lynchburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sanders Cemetery
, Lynchburg, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Funeral Home
