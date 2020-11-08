Menu
Claudia Ann Duffins
DIED
October 31, 2020
Claudia Ann

Duffins

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Funeral service for Claudia "Diva" Woodfork Duffins will be Monday, November 9, 2020, at 12:00 PM, Majority Missionary Baptist Church, 414 Coit St., Florence, SC , directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery. She passed away on October 31, 2020. Claudia was born on January 19, 1964, in New Orleans, LA, a daughter of the late Henry "Pete" Woodfork, Sr. and Alma "Minnie" Jacques Woodfork.

She was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Sr. High School. She was a former queen of the Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation, and she was formally presented to society by the Krewe of Nerfertiti Mardi Gras Parading Organization. In Claudia's young adult years she became a nursery school teacher and community activist. Claudia married Russell Duffins on April 27, 1985. She was a military spouse and traveled to many duty stations with her husband to include South Korea (Osan AFB). After the military and the disaster of Hurricane Hugo in 1990, Claudia and Russell Duffins relocated to Timmonsville, SC to start a new chapter in life. Claudia was a retired chef specializing in Louisiana Creole cuisine and Greek cuisine.

Survivors include: her husband Russell S. Duffins; daughters, Ashley A. Duffins (Shannon), Alexis A. Duffins (Amina); brothers, Henry, II, Leroy, Keith and Lorrell Woodfork; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only family members and close friends will be allowed in the church for the Funeral. Masks and social distance required.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 8, 2020.
ILL NEVER FORGET THE MEMORIES WE SHARED, THE FLEA MARKET,RED LOBSTER, THE FAIR AN SHOPPING.WE LOST TOUCH NOW YOUR GONE
PEACHEZ
November 6, 2020
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS,DIVA WILL BE MISSED.
PEACHEZ HEYWARD
November 6, 2020
TO THE FAMILY, SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS,DIVA WILL BE MISSED.
PEACHEZ HEYWARD
Friend
November 6, 2020
I´m so so sorry for y´all loss, my loss, everyone´s loss. Rest In Peace Claudia you will alway be remembered, and missed. There aren´t words to explain how I´m feeling. If there´s anything I can do don´t hesitate to call. (843)-245-0432 Deloris Williams
Deloris Williams
November 5, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences. Mrs. Claudia's memories will always be in my heart. I pray that GOD will strengthen and keep you all.
Lanette McWhite
November 5, 2020
The thoughts that must be going through your minds at this time. I send to you and your family a prayer, knowing God our Father will hold you tightly doing this transition of life. I found comfort in resting in the bosom of Jesus during my time of sorrow. If you need me or my family, give us a call.
JULIUS WILLIAMS, JR.
November 3, 2020
God welcomes you home my sweet sister
HOPE NICHOLS
November 2, 2020