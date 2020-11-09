Susannah M.



McCuaig



FLORENCE – Susannah Mode McCuaig, Professor Emerita, widow of Lloyd B. B. Hutchings, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, after an illness.



Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Mount Hope Mausoleum Chapel, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



She was born in Chicago, the daughter of the late Malcolm Churchill and Geneva Williams McCuaig. She spent her childhood in Park Ridge and Dundee, Illinois. She attended Southern Methodist University and received her B.A. from The Colorado College in Colorado Springs, and her Masters and Doctorate from Boston University.



Dr. McCuaig joined the faculty of Francis Marion University in 1975 and rose to the rank of Professor of Education. Before coming to Florence, she taught at the University of Maryland in College Park.



She created and established an opportunity for students to complete their Student Teaching internships at the Christ Church College of Education in New Zealand. She was the author of many articles and professional papers presented in professional literature and at education conferences throughout the United States and in Europe.



Dr. McCuaig was the recipient of the Girl Scout's Curved Bar award which was the equivalent of the Eagle Scout in Boy's Scouting. She was a member of many professional organizations and was a past president of Colonial Dames XVII Century, past president of the McLeod Hospice Advisory Board, and served on the boards of the Florence Montessori School and The Byrnes Schools. She was also a member of St. Catherine Episcopal Church and St. John's Church where for a time she taught Sunday school.



Dr. McCuaig was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lloyd Benjamin Barton Hutchings, Ph. D., by her parents, and by her sister, Marcia McCuaig Roberts. She is survived by her son, Churchill Callum McCuaig-Hutchings of Florence; her daughter, Alyson Elizabeth McCuaig-Hutchings of Knoxville, TN; a granddaughter, Brianna E.P. McCuaig-Hutchings; a grandson, Blake S. McCuaig-Hutchings; a sister-in-law, Vivian Hutchings Norman of Skaneateles, NY; brother-in-law, Jo Roberts Jr. of Florida; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Marion University, P. O. Box 100547, Florence, SC 29502-0547; or to McLeod Hospice, c/o of McLeod Foundation, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 9, 2020.