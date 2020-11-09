Tony Wayne



Horne



LAKE VIEW -- Mr. Tony Horne died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Lake View SC, after an illness.



A funeral service will be Tuesday, November 10 at 3:00 at First Baptist Church of Lake View, conducted by Cooke Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Lake View.



He was born in Lake View, the son of the late Everette and Grace King Horne. He was a meat cutter for 59 years, with the last 3 years as owner of T's Deer Processing. He had also farmed, worked as an EMT and a dispatcher. He was a skilled carpenter, where he worked on and remodeled his home; and also built the building that housed his business. He was a good father, an excellent provider, and a best friend to his wife Martha. Tony never met a stranger.



Surviving Mr. Horne are his wife, Martha Taylor Horne; daughters, Renee Brown (Jerald) and Tonya Martin; sister, Judy Hyatt (Pete); grandchildren Emily McCutcheon (Steve), Darby Morrison (Wil), Dylan Morrison, Savannah Church, and Camryn Church; great grandson, Lukas Morrison and a great granddaughter soon to be born, Everly McCutcheon; and a special friend, James "Tater" Bethea.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alma Ruth Hooks, Billy K. Horne, Velvet Cox, Sammy Horne and James "Bo" Horne.; and a grandson, Taylor Morrison.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 9, 2020.