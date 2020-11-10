Norma Jean
Potts
Graveside Services for Ms. Norma Jean Potts will be conducted 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Friday, November 6th at her residence after an illness.
Norma was born on June 17, 1950 in Florence County to the lateWilliam Sylvester, Jr. and Annie Mae Hunter. She was a 1968 graduate of Wilson High School, and received her Bachelor's Degree in Communication from St. John University in New York City. She was formerly employed with WNEW-TV in New York, the SC Department of Disability and Special Needs and BlueCross BlueShield, both in Florence, SC.
She was a member of New Life Assembly of God in Florence, SC.
Survivors include: two sisters, Luida McCall and Vanessa Nicole Potts; six aunts: Evelyn Potts, Theresa Potts, Georgianna (Marion Denise Williams), Reather Bell Hunter, Jacqueline Hunter and Camellia (Calvin) Myers; one uncle, Ervin Hunter; one niece; one nephew; and a host of other family members, loved ones and friends.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 10, 2020.