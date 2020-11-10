Barbara
Barbara Miller Perry Bara, wife of Mark Otis Bara, passed away on November 8, 2020, at her home.
Born on November 3, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Bara was a member of Union United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years; daughters Miriam Perry Mimms of Nashville and Roberta Perry Schlicher of Salt Lake City; and a son, Robert David Perry of Richmond, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at 4 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 PM – 4 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 8209 Rosehill Road, Georgetown, 29440
