Jerry "Monroe"



Arnette



DILLON -- Mr. Jerry "Monroe" Arnette died Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home after a short illness.



Mr. Arnette was born in Dillon County, S.C., on October 26, 1943, the son of the late Carlie Arnette and Pearlie Butler Arnette. He loved his family dearly and worked hard his entire life. He was a loyal friend and employee wherever he worked. He will be greatly missed.



Mr. Arnette is survived by his wife, Helen Rogers Arnette; son, Jerry Arnette of Dillon and daughter, Dana A. Bennett (Jody) and grandson, Tyler Bennett of Florence, S. C. Also, his stepson, Malcolm Arnette (Dawn) of Mooresville, N.C.; stepdaughter, Amy A. Jordan (Bob) of Cary, N.C., and grandson, Miles Arnette (Hannah) of Charleston, S.C.; brother, Alton Arnette and sister, Esther Thomas of Dillon and sister, Rosa Stone of Rowland, N.C. and many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Arnette was preceded in death by his brothers: Albert, Clarence, Clyde, Gentry, Floyd, James, and Eddie Arnette; and a sister, Beatrice A. McKenzie.



Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon, S.C. 29536.



Graveside Service to be held Tuesday, November 10 at 1;00 p.m. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev Harold Cooke officiating.



Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of the services.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 10, 2020.