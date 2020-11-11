Menu
Jeanette Hills Caulder
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1955
DIED
November 4, 2020
Jeanette Hills

Caulder

Jeanette Caulder of Florence, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Mother-In-Law and Loyal Friend to many, lost her battle to COVID-19 on Wednesday November 4, 2020. Heaven has another angel, and we are going to miss her so much. The family would like to thank all the brave nurses and doctors who risk their lives every day In the McLeod COVID ICU for the excellent care that was given. Born October 29, 1955 in Heidelberg, Germany; Jeanette was the daughter of Arthur and Jeanie Hills of Killeen, Texas. Jeanette's Father retired from the Army. His career was comprised of assignments that led him all over the world resulting in many experiences for the family. Jeanette graduated High School from Izmir Turkey in 1974. She was on the School Tennis Team and loved to play tennis in her spare time. Jeanette worked at DHEC in Florence as an Account Payable Specialist for 22 years. She retired in 2017. Jeanette loved retirement! She loved and cherished spending much of her retirement with her grandkids Hampton, Fallon and her daughter Erika. There will be a hole in their hearts, but their Grandma's memory will be in their hearts forever. Jeanette's "Happy Place" as she so often called it, was sitting on the balcony at the beach or Garden City pier, listening to karaoke. A big Smile, ear to ear, always appeared while watching and listening to the waves roll in. The ocean breeze, caressing her skin, and hypnotizing deep blue sky always brought a BIG smile to her loving face. At home, each morning Jeanette would head to the backyard screened in porch, drinking her morning Hazelnut coffee, watching the birds at the feeder and hummingbirds dizzily zinging by while time slipped by with no worries enjoying Life. Jeanette was a TRUE friend. She always thought about others first. Jeanette had a group of awfully close friends: Connie McKay, Debi Cooke, Debbie Matthews, Debi Lamb, Cheryl McCready, and Cassandra Jackson. Jeanette thought the world of these ladies and she was the epitome of the unwavering love and loyalty that friends have. I know it will never be the same without hearing Jeanette's infectious laugh and the stories she would tell about spending the day shopping and enjoying precious time with her friends. They were all "shopaholic's". She would come home and say, "Honey come in here and let me show you what I got on sale! I got 10 of these for $5.99. She loved looking for deals. Jeanette loved traveling. The memorable trips to Maui, Alaska and Caribbean islands were such a part of enjoying retirement. It was time I will cherish. Jeanette and Connie would always get the best deals, always had the Trip planned perfectly and excursions booked for each day. It was always a fun getaway. Jeanette always looked forward to her favorite holiday which was Christmas and the enjoyment of the decorations. She loved decorating Christmas trees for friends and family; before ever thinking of her own. Left to cherish Jeanette's memory are her husband, Victor Caulder of Florence, her daughter; Erika (Trinity) Henderson of Kenly, NC; Five brothers: Bruce Hills of Darmstadt, Germany; Paul Dillman (Helene) of Vancouver, BC; James Hills (Diana) of Knoxville, TN; John Hills (Rebecca) of Waxahachie, TX; David Hills of Victorville, CA; Three Sisters: Cindy Hills of Brighton, CO; Patricia Hills of Boulder, CO; Joyce Abraham (deceased); Two beloved grandchildren; Hampton Henderson and Fallon Henderson of Kenly, NC and many nieces and nephews. Jeanette loved without reservation, she gave without expectation of receiving, she valued her friendships above any material possession. She was loved by many and will be missed by all of those whose life she touched. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA. 1434 S. McCurdy Road, Florence, SC 29506.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Victor, Erica & grandchildren. We are so sad that your wife, mother and grandmother died. You all will be in our prayers from now on. I know you all are still in shock, while having to plan Jeanette´s funeral. Fernando & I plan to attend her service this Friday. I know that Jeanette loved all of you even better than herself & maybe even more than u remember. She talked, often, a/b her love, proud ess of all of you. She kept the interstate hot as she drove back/forth to spend time with her cherised daughter & totally awesome grandson & granddaughter. I don´t know any grandmother who was a better grandma & she gave every ounce of what she could do for you all. I will always remember her laughter, sense of humor, way to make up a funny, interesting & creative story at the drop of a hat. She was one of the nicest, sweetest, do anything for anybody, kind, tender hearted lady I´ve ever known. We will miss the joy of her presence & one glorious day, we will all be reunited with her again in Heaven. I think about her meeting God, Jesus, Paul, Abraham, Moses, Matthew, Mark, Luke & John & Jesus´ earthly family & many of others including her sister & other relatives that went before her. After meeting/talking to everybody up there, I bet she will start telling them what needs to be done for all of you to make sure you are comforted, loved on, needs/wants taken care of & for God to wrap His arms around you & give you peace, mercy & whatever else you need. We love you all, Linby & Fernando Villescas
Libby Villescas
November 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family Vic. We are praying for you and your family during this difficult time.
Vickie West
November 10, 2020
I cannot believe my good friend and neighbor has left us. I will miss her so much! She was such a thoughtful and generous person, and I loved her sense of humor.
Ann Moore
November 8, 2020
Vic and Erica, we are heartbroken over your loss. Paulette and I have great memories of the good times we shared with the caulders. Jeanette was a great mom to hers and ours back then. Prayers and best wishes to your family. Jim and Paulette
jim burr
Friend
November 8, 2020
Victor and Erika: There are no words to express how sorry Tuck and I both are to hear about Jeanette. She was so good to Mama and Daddy and Erika was another granddaughter in their eyes. We are praying for your family´s strength and comfort in the days and months ahead. We love you.
Janet (Mekler) Heddy
November 8, 2020
So sorry Vic! Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this most difficult time!
Jerald & Dianne Bryant
November 8, 2020
Vic, sorry to hear about your lost. Prayers out to you and you daughter.
David Ardis
November 8, 2020
Heaven got another angel. There´s a hole in our hearts but the love and memories will be with us forever.
Vic Caulder
November 8, 2020
Vic; so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in my prayers.
Walter Miller
November 7, 2020
You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Childers Family
November 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Prayers for the family.
Richard and Janet Lambert
November 6, 2020
To Vic and family: We both offer you our sincere sympathy and prayers for your loss.
Rick and Mary Hawley
November 6, 2020
Jeanette was a wonderful friend to Debi in her hardest times. She showed what a true friend is
Cora Norris
November 6, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this Vic, may God comfort you during this difficult time.
Stanley Gaddy
November 6, 2020