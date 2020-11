Ms. Janie, Chris, Wanda, children and grandchildren, family please know that our hearts ache just like yours. We will truly miss our dear cousin and classmate, Sharon. She was the life of every class reunion. We have accepted what God has allowed. Because to be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord. Keep your head lifted up to the hills from whence cometh your help. Your help cometh from The Lord. I love you and praying for the family.

Dr. Wendy & Hamilton McClain November 9, 2020