Mary L. Anderson
DIED
November 7, 2020
Mary L.

Anderson

FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mrs. Mary L. Anderson will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Public Viewing will be from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Smith's Funeral Home Of Florence Llc
307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC 29506
Nov
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Smith's Funeral Home Of Florence Llc
307 S. Johns Street, Florence, SC 29506
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home Of Florence Llc
