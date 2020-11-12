Harry Michael



Vause, Sr.



FLORENCE – Harry Michael "Mike" Vause, Sr., 80, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a brief illness.



He was born in Elim, South Carolina, a son of the late Grover B. and Emmie Lee Hill Vause. Mr. Vause retired from Sears after 34 years of employment.



Mr. Vause was a devoted member of Elim Baptist Church. He served on the Deacon Board for many years and was currently Deacon Emeritus. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy C. Vause, of Florence; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lauren Vause, also of Florence; two sisters, Betty Jo Justus of Florence and Kathy (Thomas) McKenzie of Timmonsville; and a number of special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Florence Memorial Gardens. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P. O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29646.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 12, 2020.