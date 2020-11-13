Rose
Webster
DARLINGTON -- Rose Jacobs Webster, 94, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Grove Hill Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and anyone attending is requested to wear a face covering.
Born in Kingstree, SC, Mrs. Webster was the only daughter of T. Cecil and Edith Weinberg Jacobs. She worked for the SC Extension Service as a traveling home economist and later taught high school biology. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Rose will be remembered as a prolific baker, as a wonderful cook, and as a woman unafraid of challenge.
She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Joseph O'Neal Webster, Sr. Surviving are her children, Joseph O'Neal (Kathy) Webster of Knoxville, TN; Roseanne W. (Michael) Pate of Charleston; and Harold Theodore (Jill) Webster of Florence. She also leaves her grandchildren, Rachel (Carson) Breckenridge, Joseph Pate, Jake Webster, and Julianne Edwards and great-grandchildren, Thea Breckenridge and Chase and Chandler Edwards. Also surviving are a special friend and caregiver, Miriam Warren; her dedicated neighbors, Mary and Daniel Barcous; and Joyce Goodson, Meredith Howard and Larue Anderson, who were her hand and foot buddies.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold W. Jacobs.
Because Rose was devoted to local organizations that help others, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Lord Cares, PO Box 1457, Darlington, SC 29540 or to the South Carolina State Library, Talking Book Service, 15 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201-3815 or to a local charity of your choice.
