DILLON -- Leverne Rowell, 70, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at McLeod Medical Center-Dillon.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14th at New Life Family Worship Center with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Born in Dillon, SC, March 6, 1950, he was the son of the late Franklin Rowell and Lula Mae Rowell. He was a faithful member of New Life Family Worship Center where he served his Lord diligently until he went home. He was a heavy machine equipment operator, and dump truck driver all of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Sheryl Rowell of Dillon; children, Ricky Rowell (Amanda), Becky Hickman (Ray), Jody Rowell (April), Pam McCormick (David), and Terry Powers (Patsy); grandchildren, Billy Ray Hickman, Jr. (Justice), Cassandra Hickman, Ozzie Rowell, Josie Rowell, Harper Hickman, Lathan McCormick, Mason Powers, Kristina McCormick, Hannah Grace McCormick, Josiah, Jacob, Kyleigh, and Levi Long; great-grandchildren, Isabella Hickman and Isaiah Hickman; sisters and brothers, Jeanette Wilkes (Leo), Glenn Rowell (Pat), Wayne Rowell (Jen), Judy Rowell (John), and Elsie Burton (Lee); brother-in-law, Oneal Webster (Joyce), Larry Webster (Polly); sisters-in-law, Marilyn Webster, Barbara McClellan (Jackie), and Phyllis Anderson.
Mr. Rowell was predeceased by his first wife, Hilda Rowell; daughter, Debbie Rowell; brothers, Fletcher Rowell (Eva Lois), and George Rowell (Ella Jane), and sister, Linda Rouse (David); brothers-in-law, Andy Anderson, and Billy Webster; and sister-in-law, Linda Webster Taylor.
Memorials may be made to New Life Family Worship Center Building Fund, 2470 Hwy 301 S., Dillon, SC 29536, newlifefamilywc.com
, or to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required, and the family requests a mask.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 13, 2020.