Julia Macon
Rogers
Julia Macon Rogers, 59, went peacefully to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020, surrounded by loving family members and friends.
Julia was born September 29, 1961, in Whiteville, NC, to George Earle and Katie Watson Macon, and spent most of her life in Marion County. She graduated from Marion High School in 1979 and Winthrop University in 1988. That same year, she married Edward Russell Rogers, a fellow Marionite who was her longtime sweetheart.
From an early age, Julia was creative and had an eye for detail, two traits that served her well in her career, especially as Print Shop Manager at Florence-Darlington Technical College, where she worked until her retirement. She had the gift of friendship and counted many of her co-workers as friends.
Growing up in a rural area, she also had a special love for animals, and rarely met an animal she didn't connect with, from dogs and cats to horses.
Julia was an integral part of the Temperance Hill Community and was an active part of Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church and Union Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the Temperance Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Pilot Club, contributing many hours of service over the years.
She faithfully attended church services and volunteer meetings and was never too busy to use her gifts and talents to benefit others. Family members, friends and neighbors knew just who to go to when they needed the perfectly printed design for any special occasion. We all will miss her can-do spirit and her zest for life.
But as a wife, sister and friend, she will be remembered most for her love, tenacity and occasional feistiness. Left to treasure her memory are her husband Russell, brother Roberd (Lisa) Macon of Atlanta, Frances Macon Drew of Murrells Inlet, two nephews, George and William Macon of Atlanta; and a host of aunts, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Lisa Dixon, Julia's loyal and caring friend, who spent much time with her the past several months.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, George Earle Macon, Jr.
A graveside service to honor Julia will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at the Lane Cemetery on Dudley Road in Marion County. The service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Philip Fulmer and Rev. Dean Parker and directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The family asks that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Attendees who wish to remain in their cars at the cemetery can hear the service by tuning into 88.7 FM radio. The service will also be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) facebook page.
Due to the pandemic and safety concerns, the family will not receive visitors. Instead, they are compiling a book of remembrances. Please share your special memories or stories about Julia via email at [email protected]
Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Southern Methodist Church, Union Baptist Church and Temperance Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 13, 2020.