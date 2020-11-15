Menu
Eileen Calcutt
DIED
November 12, 2020
Eileen

Calcutt

Eileen Calcutt, 81, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Ms. Calcutt was born in Wilbur, PA, a daughter of the late Roscoe Tribbett and Irene Clear Tribbett. She was a member of the Methodist faith and had been a claims representative for the Social Security Administration.

Surviving are her son, Gerald (Melissa) Stone of Georgia; Russell Stone of Florence, SC; daughter, Sherry (Danny) Inabinet of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Caroline (Rob) Short, Matthew (Loan) Stone, Daniel (Bethany) Inabinet, and Michelle (Carlos) Jeronimo; great-grandchildren, Mya Inabinet, Matthew Inabinet, Ethan Jeronimo, and Charlie Short; sister, Sandra Bonn-Kresge of Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Memorials may be made to Pruitt Care Foundation, 1626 Jergens Court, Norcross, GA 30093, www.pruitthealth.com.

The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of wwww.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Nov
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
