Eileen
Calcutt
Eileen Calcutt, 81, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Ms. Calcutt was born in Wilbur, PA, a daughter of the late Roscoe Tribbett and Irene Clear Tribbett. She was a member of the Methodist faith and had been a claims representative for the Social Security Administration.
Surviving are her son, Gerald (Melissa) Stone of Georgia; Russell Stone of Florence, SC; daughter, Sherry (Danny) Inabinet of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Caroline (Rob) Short, Matthew (Loan) Stone, Daniel (Bethany) Inabinet, and Michelle (Carlos) Jeronimo; great-grandchildren, Mya Inabinet, Matthew Inabinet, Ethan Jeronimo, and Charlie Short; sister, Sandra Bonn-Kresge of Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Memorials may be made to Pruitt Care Foundation, 1626 Jergens Court, Norcross, GA 30093, www.pruitthealth.com
.
The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 am Monday, November 16, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of wwww.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 15, 2020.