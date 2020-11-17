Gladys Louise Hutson
Brown
DARLINGTON -- Gladys Louise Hutson Brown, 83, of Darlington went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Ron Moore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Gladys was born in Darlington County on August 19, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Frealon Lester Hutson and Queen Elizabeth Dority Hutson. She worked at Young's Pecan plant for 30 years before her retirement. She loved her family. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. She was a member of Faith Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving are her loving children, John Jr., Danny and Cindy and husband, Mark; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Allen Hutson (Julie).
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Brown, Sr.; granddaughter, Rebecca; and great grandson, Barrett; four sisters, Anne Hart, Rosa Blackmon, Pauline Granger, and Mary Stalvey; and three brothers, Frealon "Rock", William "Willie" Marion, and Samuel Hutson.
Memorials may be made to Faith Free Will Baptist Church, a cancer charity of one's choice
, or to McLeod Hospice.
.
