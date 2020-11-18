Barbara "Bobbie" Coleman
Gibbs
After a lengthy and valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease, Bobbie Gibbs, a resident of The Manor in Florence, SC, passed away peacefully at McLeod Hospice House on November 15, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Don Gibbs, Bobbie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Libby and John Charles; her son, Gene Gibbs; her grandchildren, Rusty Charles (Jenny), Jennifer Charles, Coleman Gibbs and Walker Gibbs; and her great-granddaughters, Beth and Erin Charles.
Bobbie was born on August 31, 1934, the only child of Wallace and Ozela Coleman of Pamplico, SC. She spent her working years with a variety of organizations but clearly her favorite was serving as the Pastor's secretary at Calvary Baptist Church during the 1970s and 80s. Later, after working at Bethea Baptist Home, Bobbie joined Don in retirement. She was a dedicated longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School for different age groups and participated in many church committees. Bobbie was also a proud, doting grandmother, who, along with Don, often took their grandchildren to Atlanta Braves baseball games. She and Don spent many of their later years volunteering at McLeod's Cardiac Rehab Program where in 2016 they were named Volunteers of the Year.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the loving care given to Bobbie by the Assisted Living and Health Care staffs at The Manor as well as by the wonderful nurses and doctors at McLeod Hospice House.
Family will have a small private service on Thursday at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The service will be live streamed via calvarycares.com
The family is assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC 29501 or to McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 18, 2020.