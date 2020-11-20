Menu
Gerald J. Biscup
Gerald J.

Biscup

Gerald J. Biscup, 89, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Mary Margaret Biscup, and by a grandchild. He is survived by his 4 children; 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

A rosary service will be held at 5:00 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the family receiving friends afterward until 7:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Mt. Elliott Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan at a later date.

For the full obituary please visit and send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Rosary
5:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Nov
21
Visitation
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
