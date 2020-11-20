Menu
Carla Donette Hendrick-Shaw
Carla Donette

Hendrick-Shaw

Carla Donette Hendrick-Shaw, 46, of Effingham, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Mrs. Hendrick-Shaw was born in Florence, SC a daughter of Donna Calcutt Hendrick and the late James David Hendrick, Sr. She was a member of Tans Bay Baptist Church and employed at Hendrick Septic Tank Service.

Surviving are her husband, David Harold Shaw, II; step-son, David Harold Shaw, III; step-daughter, Kaylee Breanna Shaw; brother, James David (Cyndi) Hendrick, Jr. of Coward; maternal grandfather, Carl L. Poston; niece, Karrington Hendrick; nephew, James David Hendrick, III; special aunt, Janet Poston; uncles, Carl (Debbie) Poston and Harry Don Hendrick; mother-in-law, Susan (Mickey) Caulder; best friend, Lisa Garris.

Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2:30 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Nov
21
Service
2:30p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
