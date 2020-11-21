Dr. Joel Barton



Heffler



Dr. Joel Barton Heffler, 75 of Florence died November 20, 2020 at the McLeod Hospice House after a prolonged illness, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Heffler was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was known as "Poppy" by his seven grandchildren who loved him dearly. Dr. Heffler was an active member of First Baptist Church of Florence. He loved reading, teaching, and spending quality time with his family.



Dr. Heffler was born a son of the late Abraham Solomon Heffler and Selma Cohen Heffler of New York. Dr. Heffler is survived by his beloved wife, Daphne Bazen Heffler and daughter, Lesli Bazen McGee (Tony) both of Florence and son, Barry Bazen of Charlotte, North Carolina. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren, Mekenzie, Caroline (Colby), Meghan, Sydney, Coleman, Joshua and Grace. Dr. Heffler is survived by a brother, Paul Heffler of Birmingham, Alabama and a sister Mimi (Jack) Blumenthal of Miami, Florida along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and close friends.



Dr. Heffler worked as a licensed clinical psychologist for over 40 years, including maintaining a private clinical practice in Florence, South Carolina for 30 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama and his Masters and Doctorate degrees from Georgia State University. During his career, Dr. Heffler taught in graduate and undergraduate programs at Columbia College, Francis Marion University, University of South Carolina, Florida State University, Coastal Carolina University, Georgia State University, Mercer University, Webster University and the Medical University of South Carolina. As professor and mentor, Dr. Heffler set high standards and expected students to achieve excellence, often quoted as saying, "When you leave this course, you go out of here in my name." Those who stayed the course and met his standards are now working throughout the Southeast in the field of Psychology and other related careers as a testimony to his teaching abilities.



In addition to his private clinical practice, Dr. Heffler worked as the Director for a Mental Health Center in Atlanta, Georgia, served as the Director for an Employee Assistance Program in South Carolina and worked as the Regional Psychology Supervisor for the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. He served as a subject matter expert and presenter at both the national and local level to advance the knowledge of participants in his programs.



Dr. Heffler served as a lifetime member of the American Psychological Association, an active member of the South Carolina Psychological Association, the Academy of Behavioral Medicine, the Society of Teachers in Family Medicine, the American Academy of Pain Management and the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis. Dr. Heffler was recognized with multiple awards and recognition for his professional contributions throughout his career. In 1993, Dr. Heffler received the Outstanding Service to Psychology Award from the South Carolina Psychology Association for his contributions during his career.



Dr. Heffler was an active member of First Baptist Church of Florence where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, and worked with the audio-visual team to support the churches television ministry. Dr. Heffler also served the church in many volunteer roles to support God's kingdom.



The family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. For the protection and safety of everyone during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family will have not have an open visitation and will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 300 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501 or to McLeod Hospice of the Pee Dee, Post Office Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 21, 2020.