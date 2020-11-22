Curtiss (Curt)
Melton
Curtiss (Curt) Allen Melton (72)- of Scranton passed away on November 16th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Curt was the loving husband to Gail Melton and father of Heath(Kim) Melton. He was also the "Silly" Grandpa to Cam(Haley) and Shaylyn(Chris). Curt is now reunited with his parents- Robert and Carol Melton(Cooper) and his brothers Jim(Hope) and Nick(Debbie) Melton in Heaven. Curt served in the US Army (stationed in Germany) and spent 27yrs of his career at PET Dairy. Curt enjoyed riding his motorcycle, photography and spending time with his family. Curt has elected to donate his remains to assist researchers in finding a cure to this terrible disease. A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday November 29th- 12:30pm at Coward Baptist Church for any who wish to join his family in Celebrating his Life and his Welcoming by Our Lord and Savior. The family request that anyone wishing to send flowers would consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in lieu.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 22, 2020.