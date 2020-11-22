Kevin Bradley



Kelly



Kevin Bradley Kelly, 71, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Mr. Kelly was born in New York City, NY a son of the late Augustine Bradley Kelly, Jr. and Margaret Cecelia Merk Kelly. He was a US Army veteran and a member of the Catholic faith. Kevin was a natural salesman.



Surviving are his wife, June A. Sheaffer-Kelly; sons, Kevin "Brad" (Kathy) Kelly, Jr. and Keith Kelly; daughter, Kristin Riley; grandchildren, T.J. Riley, Kimberly Riley, Camille Kelly, and Liam Kelly; siblings, John, Kathy, Irene, Ann Marie, and Barbara.



Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 22, 2020.