Rachel Creel
Benton
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Rachel Creel Benton, 94, wife of the late Ray Newton Benton, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at her residence after an illness.
Mrs. Benton was born on August 23, 1926, in Florence County, SC, daughter of the late Ervin Carmichael Creel, Sr. and Flossie Prosser Creel. She was a graduate of Hannah High School and Columbia College. Mrs. Benton was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Women's Circle and taught the Ladies Sunday School class. She retired after 36 years from Florence County School District #2.
Surviving are her children, Thomas E. "Tommy" (Charlene) Benton and Russell A. "Russ" (Teresa) Benton, both of Pamplico and Rebecca K. "Becky" Benton of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Brad (Neely) Benton, Brian (Stacey) Benton, Candice (Brandon) Hill, Whitney (Randy) Aguilar and Lauren (Cody) Stanton; great grandchildren, Thomas, John William and Mac Benton, Raylan and Rachel Hill, Turner Benton, Sydney and Kinsley Aguilar, Kesler and Brantley Stanton.
Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Creel West, Ellaveen Creel Mashburn, Merrilyn Creel Love and Ervin Carmichael Creel, Jr.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
The services will be live streamed at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020 on the Carolina Funeral Home Wesbite, ( www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 3630 Bay Road, Pamplico, South Carolina 29583 or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.
Due to COVID-19, please follow the CDC guidelines, wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 22, 2020.