Patsy
Granger
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Patricia "Patsy" Haynes Stidham Granger age 71, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House with her family by her side. Graveside services will be held 2PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM Sunday evening, November 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Covid-19 precautions will be observed with masks and social distancing required.
Patricia was born in Florence County, a daughter of the late Maxie F. Haynes and Annie Mae McCutcheon Haynes. She was a 1967 McClenaghan High School graduate, a loving and caring Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tony Haynes and Ronnie Haynes; Mother-in-Law, Sara Granger.
She is survived by her husband, David R. Granger, Jr.; one daughter, Melissa Stidham Hall (Bert) of Sumter; two sons, Ron Stidham (Karen) of Florence, Kent Stidham (Leslie) of Darlington; two brothers, Jimmy Haynes (Linda) of Florence, Larry Haynes (Linda) of Cheraw; seven grandchildren, and her dear Father-in-law, Richard "Dick" Granger of Timmonsville.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 22, 2020.