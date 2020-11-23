Hattie Mae Haselden
Kirven
Hattie Mae Haselden Kirven, 86, of Florence, SC, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born November 1, 1934, in Hemingway, SC, the daughter of the late Auburn & Thelma Haselden and lived most of her life in the Pamplico and Florence area. She enjoyed a long career in the hospitality industry and enjoyed serving others.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Ray Gordon, John David Gordon and James C. Brown, Jr., her brother, Rev. Winslow Haselden, and sisters, Margaree Poston and Winnie Frederick.
She is survived by a son, Jimmy (Lynn) Gordon of Pamplico, SC; daughters, Barbara (Bobby) Richardson of Britton's Neck, JoAnna (Jimmy) Hicks and Kristie Kennedy of Florence, SC and a number of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
The Family will hold a private graveside service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 and will be buried in Woodside Cemetery in Pamplico, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Masks will be required.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Nov. 23, 2020.