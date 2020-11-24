Mary Lee
Odom
DARLINGTON -- Mary Lee Odom, age 79, died Monday, November 23, 2020. A graveside service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, November 25th in Grove Hill Cemetery directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born September 21, 1941 in Florence County, she is the daughter of the late Jessie and Alma Baker Lee. Mary worked as a loan officer for Wachovia and Wells Fargo Bank. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother that enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 64 years, Bobby Odom, her granddaughters: Beth (Brent) Yarborough, Katelyn Odom; her greatgrandchildren: Madison, Bentley, Remington, Easton, Connor and Mason; a brother, Willard Lee, and cousins: Sharon Aucar, Brenda Baker and Polly Baker who were like sisters to her.
She was predeceased by her son, Kevin Odom.
Memorial may be made to Freedom Baptist Church 1416 Lamar Hwy, Darlington, SC 29532.
A guestbook is available at www.belkfunralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Nov. 24, 2020.