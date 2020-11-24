Nancy B.
Poston
MARION -- Nancy B Poston, 83, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens. Use and masks and social distancing will be encouraged due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.
Mrs. Poston was born in Marion, a daughter of the late Dock and Racy Long Benson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Cannon and her brother, Dock Benson, Jr. She was retired from the Marion District 1 school system, where she worked as a Teacher's Assistant.
Surviving are her sons, Kenneth Cannon (Mary Joy) of Florence, SC and Keith Cannon (Charlotte) of Matthew, NC; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alice Perry for her care and love of Mrs. Poston.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 24, 2020.