Walter Leroy



Shaw, Jr.



Walter Leroy "Roy" Shaw, Jr., 90, beloved husband of Sarah Gardner Shaw and the widower of Joyce Rose Shaw, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Mr. Shaw was born the son of Walter Leroy Shaw, Sr. and Marian Wall Shaw on July 9, 1930 in Marion. He was a graduate of Marion High School; received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Clemson University; and attended the School of Banking of the South at LSU. After 37 years, he retired as Vice President of the South Carolina National Bank. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Andrews where he served in numerous positions over the years such as: Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Deacon, Chairman of Deacons, Chairman of the Stewardship Committee, Chairman of the Building Committee, and a Trustee of the South Carolina Baptist Foundation. He served his community as a two-term member of the Georgetown County Planning Commission; and for 52 years as a member of the Lions Club holding positions as club secretary, club treasurer, and club president. He was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished grandfather, caring brother, and a loyal friend. As a man of great faith, who loved and faithfully served the Lord, he leaves behind a Godly heritage to all who knew him.



He is survived by: his wife, Sarah; two children, Rebecca Ann Shaw Esslinger (Bob) and Walter Leroy "Lee" Shaw, III (Tracy); and two grandchildren, Jim and Jordan Rose. He is also survived by: a sister, Marolyn Blanton (Jack), a number of nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.



He was predeceased by: his parents; his first wife, Joyce; a daughter, Nancy Rose Shaw; and a sister, Barbara Collins.



A Graveside Service will be 1PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Marion, SC, directed by McKenzie Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Stump.



The Shaw family will receive family and friends immediately after the service.



Due to Covid-19, the family asks that everyone please practice social distancing and facemasks are required.



Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Andrews, 6 North Rosemary Ave., Andrews, SC 29510.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 25, 2020.