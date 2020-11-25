Angie Reeves
Carlson
Angie Reeves Carlson, 87, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Mrs. Carlson was born a daughter of the late Hattie Bertha Humphries Reeves and Sim Wesley Reeves. She was a supporter and contributor to animal welfare programs primarily in Darlington, SC.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" J. Carlson and brother, Wes Reeves.
Mrs. Carlson is survived by her son, William J. Carlson, II (Peggy) of Florence; grandson, William Reeves Carlson (Julia) and great-grandchildren, Ana Carlson, Olivia Carlson and Emma Carlson.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon – 1:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 25, 2020.