Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angie Reeves Carlson
Angie Reeves

Carlson

Angie Reeves Carlson, 87, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Mrs. Carlson was born a daughter of the late Hattie Bertha Humphries Reeves and Sim Wesley Reeves. She was a supporter and contributor to animal welfare programs primarily in Darlington, SC.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" J. Carlson and brother, Wes Reeves.

Mrs. Carlson is survived by her son, William J. Carlson, II (Peggy) of Florence; grandson, William Reeves Carlson (Julia) and great-grandchildren, Ana Carlson, Olivia Carlson and Emma Carlson.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon – 1:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Florence National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.